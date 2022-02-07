Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $16,014.63 and approximately $31.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

