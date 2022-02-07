ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,586 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 65.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $212.34 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.55.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

