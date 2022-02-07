IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.85

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $829.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
