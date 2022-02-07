IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.85

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $829.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 58.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

