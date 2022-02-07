IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises about 1.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.37. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,538. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.