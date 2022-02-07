Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.62. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.27. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,246. Illumina has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.70 and its 200 day moving average is $415.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

