Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

