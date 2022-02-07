Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
