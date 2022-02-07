Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce sales of $50.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $52.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $188.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $189.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.27 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $243.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $224,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PI stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

