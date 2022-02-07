Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $45.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

