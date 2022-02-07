IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 71,321 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,115,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

