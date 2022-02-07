Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 13 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($15.06) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($195.75).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($99,818.08).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth acquired 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £21,009 ($28,245.50).

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth bought 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.25) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($199.52).

Avon Rubber stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,103 ($14.83). The stock had a trading volume of 76,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.01 million and a PE ratio of -18.29. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 860 ($11.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,660 ($49.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,673.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is -0.64%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.39) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

