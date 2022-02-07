Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Purchases 10,334 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00.

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.58. 80,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

