Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Jon Burrows purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,166.71).

Oxford BioDynamics stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,335. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The company has a market cap of £29.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.87.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.