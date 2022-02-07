Insider Buying: Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) insider Daniel Chandra purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,025.00 ($18,457.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.
