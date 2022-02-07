Insider Selling: OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) Insider Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £85,000 ($114,278.03).

LON:OTMP opened at GBX 104 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. OnTheMarket plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.84. The stock has a market cap of £77.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.52.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

