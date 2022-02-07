Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $577,600.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.