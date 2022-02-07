Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Insmed worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 434,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $11,286,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,450. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.