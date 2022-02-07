InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 172,087 shares.The stock last traded at $66.61 and had previously closed at $66.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

