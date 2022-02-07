InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 172,087 shares.The stock last traded at $66.61 and had previously closed at $66.89.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
