Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.70 ($3.03) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.54) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.90 ($3.25).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

