Investors Buy High Volume of Criteo Call Options (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 448% compared to the average volume of 624 call options.

Criteo stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.66. 11,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,017. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

