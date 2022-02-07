IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $47.07. IRadimed shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

