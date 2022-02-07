iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425,940 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $44,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,708. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.20 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.

