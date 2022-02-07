iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,627 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.31. 847,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,620,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.