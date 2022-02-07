iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $110.57 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $117.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

