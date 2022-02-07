iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

