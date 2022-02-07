iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.49. 857,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,873,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.44 and its 200 day moving average is $221.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

