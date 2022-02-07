iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.97% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $150,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 91,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.05 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

