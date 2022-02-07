IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

