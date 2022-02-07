Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) vs. Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Financial Contrast

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 2 1 4 0 2.29 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus target price of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $14.60 billion 0.53 $415.00 million $8.67 13.12 Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 3.61% 1.49% 0.22% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. The U.S. and Latin America segment markets individual and group life and health reinsurance to domestic clients for a variety of products through yearly renewable term agreements, coinsurance, and modified coinsurance. The Canada segment offers individual life reinsurance, and to a lesser extent creditor, group life and health, critical illness and disability reinsurance, through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment serves individual and group life and health products through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements, reinsurance of critical illness coverage that provides a benefit in the event of the diagnosis of a pre-defined critical illness and underwritten annuities. The Asia Pacific segment comprises individual and group life and health reinsurance, critical illness coverage, disability, and superannuation thr

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

