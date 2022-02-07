Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

