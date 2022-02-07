Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AME traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMETEK Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
