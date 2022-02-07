Jade Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,979. The company has a market cap of $580.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.