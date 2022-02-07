Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises 1.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 5,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.
In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
