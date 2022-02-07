Jade Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.9% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 129,816 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $72,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

DAL stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. 324,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

