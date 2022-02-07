Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 95,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up about 3.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,826. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

