Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,793 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,109,074. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

