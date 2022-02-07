James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $14,544,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

