Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE:JHG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

