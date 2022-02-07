JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after buying an additional 90,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

