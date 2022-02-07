Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.82 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

