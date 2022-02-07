JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 708,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.