JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.36 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. JOE has a total market cap of $230.36 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.10 or 0.07142796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.28 or 0.99771759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006471 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 166,061,412 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.