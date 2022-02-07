Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

