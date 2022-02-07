Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNCE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

