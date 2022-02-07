JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.81 ($16.64).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €18.65 ($20.96) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a 1-year high of €18.97 ($21.31). The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

