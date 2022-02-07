JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €22.00 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.32 ($21.70).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.