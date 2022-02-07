JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

