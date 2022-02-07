JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 525 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 525 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 466.58.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

