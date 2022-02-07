JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.40) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.11) price target on Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.42).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.06 billion and a PE ratio of -18.15. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

