Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 674,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 106.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 547,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 281,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Invesco by 14,005.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

