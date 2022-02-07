Jump Financial LLC Invests $309,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Accuray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 35.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.