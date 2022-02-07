Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $899,097,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,018 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

